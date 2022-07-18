What Scouting Reports Said About David Ortiz Before Hall Of Fame Career

NESN Logo Sign In

To fully appreciate David Ortiz’s journey to Cooperstown, one must remember the Dominican slugger wasn’t always pegged for baseball immortality.

Long before Big Papi, Baseball Hall of Famer, there was David Arias, a middle-of-the-road prospect looking to make a name for himself — both figuratively and literally, it turns out — in the Seattle Mariners organization. It wasn’t until he joined the Boston Red Sox, by way of the Minnesota Twins, that Ortiz — known as “David Arias” when breaking into pro ball — blossomed into a superstar.

Don’t believe us? Let’s travel back in time for a minute.

The Ringer published an in-depth feature in March 2019 that centered around the evolution of baseball scouting, with findings stemming from 73,000 “never-before-seen” MLB scouting reports spanning 1991 to 2003. The reports, provided by a former member of the Cincinnati Reds front office, show early impressions of many future big leaguers, including Ortiz, who originally signed with the Mariners in 1992 before landing with the Twins via trade in 1996.

Here’s what a 1997 scouting report on Ortiz said, according to a tweet from one of the feature’s authors, Ben Lindbergh:

Sam horn type body. Has big swing. Poor pitch selection. Looks weak on CB. Winds up on pitch and doesn’t setup well. Big body. Flashy actions in pregame. Throws sidearm. Could develop with maturity and power potential.

Admittedly, there’s some accuracy to that assessment. He did have a “big body” reminiscent of former Red Sox bopper Sam Horn, and “flashy” might be one of the best adjectives to ever describe Ortiz, whose larger-than-life personality somehow matched his eventual on-field greatness.