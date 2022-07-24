Derek Jeter Tweets At David Ortiz Before Big Papi’s Hall Of Fame Induction

NESN Logo Sign In

After 12 years as rivals, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter officially will become teammates Sunday.

Ortiz is set for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. The legendary Boston Red Sox slugger, like Jeter, earned a Hall of Fame nod in his very first year on the ballot.

Big Papi has been receiving kind words from his colleagues ever since he was elected to receive baseball’s highest individual honor back in January. The longtime Yankees shortstop joined the party a few hours before Ortiz takes the podium in Central New York.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together on the field between New York, Boston and numerous All-Star Games… Glad to add Cooperstown to that list. Congratulations @davidortiz!” Jeter tweeted.

While Jeter has two decades worth of warm receptions in New York, Sunday will be a unique experience for Ortiz in The Empire State.