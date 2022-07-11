Did Malcolm Brogdon View Celtics As Potential Landing Spot Before Trade?

NESN Logo Sign In

The trade of former Pacers teammate Domantas Sabonis indicated to Malcolm Brogdon his time in Indiana likely was coming to an end.

But Brogdon, while watching the Celtics compete against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, didn’t believe it was possible he could land in Boston. The Celtics, after all, went into the luxury tax with their recent trade for Brogdon and already have a loaded roster with two up-and-coming talents in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Simply, it’s unusual a team in Boston’s position could add a player like Brogdon — never mind the fact the Celtics did not have to part with anyone in their consistent rotation to do so.

“Absolutely. For myself, I feel like I’m a high-level player in the NBA. I feel like I’m very well respected around the league. And I feel like it would take a lot for a team like that to get me, especially if they have most of the pieces and they already have a high payroll,” Brogdon told ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on “The Woj Pod” podcast.

The Celtics sent Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas and a 2023 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Brogdon.

“But I think it really is a testament to the Boston Celtics and how much they want to win,” Brogdon said. “They’re willing to spend. They’re willing to possibly have a guy that they’re paying $20 million a year come off the bench as a sixth man and try to help them win a championship.”

Brogdon shared the first time he heard about the Celtics’ interest was the night before he got traded. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens got in contact with Brogdon’s agent and expressed Boston’s desire to land the veteran guard.