ESPN Offers Intriguing Red Sox Trade Option Ahead Of MLB Deadline

José Quintana might be a good fit for the Red Sox with Boston in need of pitching.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield suggested such Tuesday in looking at one player each team should trade for (or trade away) before the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

“Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock are all currently on the IL and the Sox have already said Whitlock will return as a reliever when he’s back from his hip injury — so it would seem starting pitching would be the focus,” Schoenfield wrote for ESPN.com. “Chris Sale, however, does have one more rehab start before he’s back, and James Paxton just threw a 32-pitch bullpen session, aiming for a return down the stretch.”

Quintana has a 2-4 record in 16 starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. The 33-year-old left-hander owns a 3.33 ERA with 74 strikeouts across 81 innings pitched.

Although Sale and Paxton are set to make their way back into Boston’s rotation, Quintana still might be a solid option to bolster the Red Sox’s starting pitching depth.

The MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 2. The wheeling and dealing will start to ramp up in the coming weeks, and it’ll be interesting to see what moves are made as the date gets closer.