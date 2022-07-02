ESPN Reporter Explains Details Of Brittney Griner’s Trial In Russia

NESN Logo Sign In

Brittney Griner’s criminal trial began in Russia on Friday, but the proceedings are a lot more complex than many understand.

Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 where she was allegedly found to be in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil — an illegal act in Russia, where if convicted, could result in a 10-year prison sentence. The United States government has classified it as a wrongful conviction and have been negotiating her release.

ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn has followed Griner’s case closely, and he explained why Griner’s trial should be seen more of as “theater” or a “show trial,” according to many experts and U.S. officials. Quinn also explained the outside factors that can help in Griner’s release.

“It’s a foregone conclusion that she (Griner) will be found guilty and sentenced, probably, very heavily,” Quinn said Friday on ESPN. “But the larger issue is a negotiation between the United States and Russian governments — what people see as an eventual swap between Brittney Griner and somebody who’s in custody in a U.S. prison right now.

“Russia has floated through its state media that the person they want in return is a man named Victor Bout, who’s currently doing a 25-year sentence for finance and terrorism. They’ve asked for him before when they’ve had U.S. detainees, and the U.S. government has turned them down. This time though, it could be different. She’s not the only one in detention over there.

“There’s an American man named Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Dec. 2018, and he’s still there. There’s a recognition that the (Joe) Biden administration would have a hard time bringing one of them home but not the other. It’s just too politically difficult, plus, sources say, they just want to get them home.”

Whelan was arrested on espionage charges in 2018 — a charge in which he has vehemently denied. Whelan had questioned why he was left behind in an April 27 prisoner exchange involving American Trevor Reed, who had been detained in Russia since 2019.