Everyone Made Same Joke When Aaron Rodgers Arrived To Packers Camp

Aaron Rodgers arrived to Packers training camp Tuesday ready to go.

Or ready to be Nicholas Cage’s body double.

The Green Bay quarterback showed up to Lambeau Field in a white tank top, jeans and long hair to kick off training camp. Rodgers even sported a new tattoo.

And while the 38-year-old clearly looks like he’s in great football shape, Twitter couldn’t help but make the same joke about his appearance.

The reigning MVP showed up as Nick Cage in Con Air ? @AaronRodgers12



(? @packers) pic.twitter.com/dpL709lgXp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 26, 2022



Is Aaron Rodgers auditioning for the Con Air sequel https://t.co/HMEvahxTyQ — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) July 26, 2022

Con Air 2 leaked footage: https://t.co/gDB4OTNdod — Stef Fanski ?? (@Oh__Cleveland) July 26, 2022



There is no role Nicolas Cage can?t do. https://t.co/C5HbGhM50K pic.twitter.com/IF2LDuj2XM — Indefinite Lieutenant (@IndefiniteLT) July 26, 2022

Hopefully Nicolas Cage is cool with his replacement for the Con Air reboot. https://t.co/w9cH86WTwr — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) July 26, 2022

Now the question is: When does “Con Air 2” come out?

Rodgers, fresh off an MVP and contract extension with the Packers, looks more than ready to try to bring Green Bay to the Super Bowl.