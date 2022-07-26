Everyone Made Same Joke When Aaron Rodgers Arrived To Packers Camp

Aaron Rodgers arrived to Packers training camp Tuesday ready to go.
Or ready to be Nicholas Cage’s body double.
The Green Bay quarterback showed up to Lambeau Field in a white tank top, jeans and long hair to kick off training camp. Rodgers even sported a new tattoo.
And while the 38-year-old clearly looks like he’s in great football shape, Twitter couldn’t help but make the same joke about his appearance.
Now the question is: When does “Con Air 2” come out?
Rodgers, fresh off an MVP and contract extension with the Packers, looks more than ready to try to bring Green Bay to the Super Bowl.