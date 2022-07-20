Ex-All-Star Outfielder Could Be On Verge Of Impacting AL East Race

NESN Logo Sign In

Could a left-handed power bat shake up the standings by joining a member of the American League East? Former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is drawing interest as one of the last notable names on the free-agent market.

The left-handed slugger hit .232 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 55 RBIs in 125 games a season ago. He’s a career .255 hitter with 132 homers in 757 games. At 29-years-old, he should have plenty of juice left.

Conforto would have been signed months ago but suffered a shoulder injury in January and reports claimed he was going to miss the entire season. His agent Scott Boras is walking the claim back and now saying “there is very strong interest by some very good teams.”

With the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, Conforto is free to sign anywhere without draft compensation attached, making him more appealing.

“They?re all in the United States except one,” Boras told The New York Posts’ Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman in reference to calls about Conforto. The super agent not-so-subtly connected the Toronto Blue Jays to his client.

The Blue Jays outfield could use some firepower, as could many AL East rosters. Given Boras’ claim about the interested teams being good, it’s fair to say that all five teams in the division fit the description. The New York Yankees have received next to nothing from outfielder Joey Gallo. Conforto could be an upgrade with a nearly identical play style.

The Tampa Bay Rays are always looking for advantages and Conforto could provide a lot of what Austin Meadows did in past years. Given the status of Conforto as a second-half rental, he certainly would be in their price range, or any others.