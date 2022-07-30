Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas Puts On Show With Drew League Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas put on quite a show during his latest Drew League performance on Saturday.

The 33-year-old free agent finished with 45 points, two rebounds, and five assists while connecting on seven three-point attempts — a stat line awfully familiar to those of his many heroic team-leading performances in a Celtics uniform.

The Drew League’s Twitter account named Thomas the “Player of the Game.”

Isaiah Thomas put up 45 points at the Drew League ?



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/HrFdWf3MZv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 30, 2022

Thomas, previously a two-time NBA All-Star with Boston, played with the Charlotte Hornets last season. In 17 games, he averaged 8.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 12.9 minutes per game — shooting 43.3% from the field, 39.7% from three-point territory, and 93.3% from the free-throw line.

During his tenure with the Celtics, Thomas averaged 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and six assists — shooting 44.3% from the field, 36.8% from three, and 88.9% from the charity stripe.

It’s likely that Thomas will continue to showcase his abilities in hopes of landing a contract offer, as he looks to play his 16th season in the NBA.