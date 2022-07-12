Five Bold Bruins Predictions With NHL Free Agency Approaching

NESN Logo Sign In

NHL free agency is fast approaching and the Boston Bruins have some holes to fill.

Sure, the Bruins have limited cap space to work with for the 2022-23 season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t get creative and it certainly won’t stop us from making some predictions for what they’ll do when the free agency period opens.

Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk likely will miss the beginning of the season due to offseason surgeries. And there is the impending decision of Patrice Bergeron, though general manager Don Sweeney and president Cam Neely seem confident the captain will return for his 19th season.

Free agency officially begins Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. Here are five predictions for the Bruins.

David Krejci returns

Maybe this isn’t so bold, especially with reports surfacing he’s in talks with the Bruins after spending some time in South Carolina where he owns a home. Krejci, who spent 15 seasons in Boston, departed the organization last year to play in his native Czech Republic. The longtime second-line center never filed retirement papers with the league, so fans always knew this was a possibility.

If Krejci does indeed return, he could eventually have stable wingers in Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak. We know the chemistry Krejci and Pastrnak have, and it was on full display at the IIHF World Championship. A full season of those two playing together would make for some highly entertaining (and very fast) hockey.

Bruins sign David Pastrnak to long-term extension

Again, maybe not so bold due to Sweeney’s comments at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but locking up Pastrnak should be a priority for the Bruins. Team owner Jeremy Jacobs on Monday told reporters he didn’t want to go through a rebuild, so trading Pastrnak or letting him walk next year wouldn’t be wise, especially if they truly believe they have a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.