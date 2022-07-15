5 Overlooked Red Sox Prospects Performing Well At Halfway Point

“He’s probably the best player in the (FCL) right now,” a National League scout told Speier.

Bleis is nowhere close to reaching the big leagues given his age, but he’s a 6-foot-3, athletic specimen with raw power and plenty of time to develop into his slender frame. He could make his way through Single-A and potentially reach Double-A at some point next season if everything comes together. At that point, he’ll be getting all the attention he deserves.

Chris Murphy, LHP, Worcester Red Sox (No. 10 prospect)

Murphy, a 2019 sixth-round pick, has progressed steadily this season and is on the doorstep of becoming major-league ready. The 24-year-old posted a 2.58 ERA with a 91-to-31 strikeout to walk ratio with a .170 batting average against in 76 2/3 innings with Double-A Portland.

He was recently promoted to Triple Worcester where he’s continued to impress. Murphy is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA, 14 strikeouts, six walks and a .177 BAA in three starts since moving up a level.

The southpaw could soon enter the mix of swing starters that currently includes Josh Winckowski, Kutter Crawford, Connor Seabold and Bello.

Blaze Jordan, 1B/3B, Salem Red Sox (No. 14 prospect)

Jordan had no shortage of hype when selected in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, but some breakout seasons have caused the hulking corner infielder to fall through the cracks.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound slugger can hit a ball as far as anyone, and is putting together a nice all-around season in Single-A. Jordan is hitting .295 with 35 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 45 RBIs and a .840 OPS in 78 games.

Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark is one of the largest ballparks in the Carolina League, so his home run numbers are right where they should be, and his 24 doubles and three triples prove that he’s hitting the ball hard.