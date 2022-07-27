Five Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target At MLB Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom assured fans where expectations stand with the team, along with the goal of this season on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to make the postseason. So, whatever that means — we’re going to explore a lot of stuff,” Bloom said, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “Some of them might be things people expect, some of them might not be. But you know, we want to get this group into the postseason.”

Boston (49-49) suffered their fourth loss in five games on Tuesday, falling to last place in the American League East division. One area in need of improvement, most notably in the month of July, is the Red Sox starting pitching rotation.

With injuries to veteran starting arms such as Chris Sale, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha, the team has resorted to calling upon Triple-A affiliate arms to fill the void. Unfortunately, for the Red Sox, that hasn’t panned out in Boston’s favor.

In the month of July, Red Sox starters have gone 0-12 with a 7.85 ERA — allowing 82 earned runs off 126 hits (13 home runs) and 44 walks through 94 innings pitched. That won’t cut it for a team trying to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Here are five starting pitching options the team could target by the Aug. 2 deadline:

Luis Castillo, RHP — Cincinnati Reds

Perhaps the most buzz-generating pitcher on the trade market this year, Castillo has delivered the strongest showing of his career during his 2022 campaign.