Former All-Pro Julio Jones Reportedly Joining Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are adding another future Hall of Famer to their already loaded roster.

Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, according to a report Tuesday evening from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s yet to be reported but it would not be surprising if Brady, entering his age-45 season, had an influence on adding another superstar to his already talented receiving core.

Jones’ pedigree is right at the top of the NFL with two All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl honors. There is one thing missing from Jones’ trophy case: a Super Bowl ring.

After stealing the Lombardi Trophy from his hands with the greatest comeback of all time, Brady now will do what he can to make sure Jones becomes a champion.

The signing has plenty of allure, but Jones has not been the elite playmaker fans grew so accustomed to seeing with the Atlanta Falcons. Last season with the Tennessee Titans, the veteran caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. He battled a hamstring injury all season and has been one the most frequently injured players in the league during his career.

Seeing as he’ll likely serve behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, it might be his best chance to stay healthy and limit his workload. Jones has never been in a situation where he isn’t needed on the field for 100% of snaps. The Bucs can use him sparingly enough to keep him fresh all season.