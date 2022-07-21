Former NFL Exec Doubles Down On Mac Jones Praise With ‘Bold’ Prediction

NESN Logo Sign In

Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum continues to lead the Mac Jones fan group.

Tannenbaum, who previously called the New England Patriots quarterback a sneaky MVP candidate, doubled down Thursday while appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up.” This time around Tannenbaum included Jones while making a bold prediction regarding the upcoming NFL season.

?Mac Jones in the thick of the MVP race,” Tannenbaum responded when asked by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “This was a rookie quarterback that took his team to the playoffs. They have two great running backs, two great tight ends, a deeper pool of receivers — they just acquired DeVante Parker — great offensive line. Coach Belichick will call the plays.

“They will be very effective on offense and they are very underrated in the AFC East this year,” Tannenbaum added.

Jones, a 2021 first-round pick, might have one big concern entering his second season given the question marks pertaining to New England’s play-caller. Tannenbaum hinted Belichick would be the one on the headset after the departure of Josh McDaniels this offseason, but those questions have yet to be answered. There also are some who question whether Belichick could excel in the role, if it does play out that way.

Jones and the Patriots are set to open training camp Wednesday.