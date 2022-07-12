Former Red Sox Announces Home Run Derby Participation With Hype Video

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox faithful will have a vested interest in this year’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

There has yet to be a member of the current roster entering the mix, and Rafael Devers’ slew of nagging injuries makes it hard to imagine there will be any Red Sox representation. However, the next best thing for Boston is happening.

Philadephia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who was a key component of a 2021 Red Sox team that came two wins shy of a World Series birth, will be participating in the slugfest.

Schwarber announced that he will be added to the pool in an Instagram post Tuesday. The post had no caption but featured a hype video.

The National League All-Star reserve has struggled to find consistency at the plate, hitting just .219, but he has 40 extra-base hits and leads the NL in home runs with 28.

Schwarber has one Home Run Derby under his belt and he put on a show. In 2018, the left-handed slugger defeated Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and current Phillies teammate Rhys Hoskins to advance to the finals. He would then lose to another current teammate, Bryce Harper.