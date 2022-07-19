Former Red Sox Closer Calls Out ESPN Over New Derek Jeter Docuseries

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN launched their new seven-part docuseries, “The Captain” on Monday night — a seven-hour documentary covering the life and Hall of Fame career of former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

Ahead of its premiere, ESPN allowed Boston Red Sox fans to relay a video message to Jeter. Those video messages, along with Jeter’s reactions, were then tweeted by ESPN.

Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon exercised his Twitter fingers on Tuesday, adding his two cents, and calling out the Worldwide Leader in Sports — and former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez.

“Hey ESPN when y’all are ready to do a documentary on the real captain who whipped A Rods [expletive] let me know !,” Papelbon tweeted.

Papelbon, a 12-year closer and 2007 World Series champion, referred to former teammate and ex-Red Sox captain Jason Varitek. In 2004, Varitek and Rodriguez centered an infamous Red Sox-Yankees brawl after former Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo plucked Rodriguez during a July matchup.

Rodriguez responded with a series of expletives to which Varitek interrupted, sparking the iconic benches-clearing brawl.