Former Red Sox Closer Spoke On Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonathan Papelbon made his Twitter presence known when he voiced his disapproval of ESPN’s Derek Jeter docuseries, “The Captain” on Tuesday — claiming that former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek was a more suitable fit or “the real captain,” as Papelbon tweeted.

On Wednesday, Papelbon returned to Twitter — taking shots at the Washington Nationals, where he spent the final two of his 12-year big league career.

The former Red Sox closer spoke with Alex Reimer on Audacy’s “Sports Media Mayhem” — most notably discussing Red Sox infielders Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers on Thursday.

“If the Red Sox wanna create something for a long-term ability to compete year in and year out, they will keep both of them. But I think the problem with the Red Sox office, and many front offices is they think they can out-smart the system,” Papelbon said. “You can’t replace clubhouse guys and you can’t replace the guys that bring it every day and make sure that the rest of the guys bring it every day… in my opinion Bogaerts and Devers, those are the two guys that do that.”

To further clarify his point, Papelbon made a 2007 Red Sox comparison. “It’d be like saying us not having a Varitek and a (Dustin) Pedroia. To say ‘hey look, guys, I’m gonna go out there and bring it every day and if you don’t, I’m gonna be sitting in that locker room asking you why you didn’t as soon as the game’s over.'”

Papelbon also addressed his ESPN documentary proposal — providing an update on its production status.

“If ESPN doesn’t do it, we can get it done,” Papelbon mentioned.