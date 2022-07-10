Four Former Red Sox Players Named To Official All-Star Game Rosters

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox, past and present, will be well represented at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Not only will third baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Xander Bogaerts attend the festivities, but they will be joined by four former members of the organization.

Starting in right field for the National League roster is the most notable player to have left the Red Sox in recent memory, Mookie Betts.

Betts will attend his sixth All-Star game and do so in his new home, Dodger Stadium. He is hitting .276 with 35 extra-base hits including 20 home runs and 46 RBIs in 67 games.

Joining Betts for the NL as a reserve is current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. The slugger was a crucial member of the 2021 Red Sox down the stretch and has continued among the best power hitters in baseball.

Schwarber is hitting just .219 but has 39 extra-base hits including an NL-leading 27 home runs with 56 RBIs in 83 games.

Devers and Bogaerts will also be comfortable with two teammates on the American League side. Andrew Benintendi made the roster as a reserve after an impressive season, and has garnered a ton of trade interest as a member of the lowly Kansas City Royals.