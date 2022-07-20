4 Numbers/Stats That Highlight Red Sox Legend David Ortiz’s Greatness

NESN Logo Sign In

Along with David Ortiz’s storied Hall of Fame career comes equally dramatic numbers and statistics to back up the hype and excitement.

To give a brief overview at Big Papi’s greatness, his overall career numbers set the tone of how impactful he really was. Ortiz recorded 2,472 hits, 632 doubles, 19 triples, 541 home runs, 1,419 runs and 1,768 RBIs.

The left-handed power bat ranks 12th all-time in doubles and 17th in home runs in Major League Baseball history for one of the most clutch hitters to ever live.

Now let’s dive into some of the craziest stats/numbers in his career:

Ortiz was one of the most consistent power hitters in league history

Big Papi is one of 11 players to record 10 seasons with 30 home runs and 100 RBIs. Alex Rodriguez has the most ever with 14. Jimmie Foxx, Albert Pujols and Manny Ramirez are tied for second with 12 seasons and Ortiz could’ve been right up there with a little more luck. On Ortiz’s way to this mark, he had 28 home runs with 99 RBIs in 2009 and 29 home runs with 96 RBIs in 2011.

Big Papi set the postseason on fire as one of the most influential members in Red Sox history

The legacy behind Ortiz was born in the postseason, and his numbers back that up. The left-handed slugger has the most hits (80), doubles (19), home runs (17), RBIs (57), walks (59), intentional walks (11), total bases (154) and extra-base hits (38) in Red Sox postseason history.

Speaking of postseason success, Ortiz had one of the most ridiculous World Series runs ever

With the Red Sox struggling to find any source of offense in the 2013 postseason run, Ortiz put the team on his back like no baseball player has before during the World Series.