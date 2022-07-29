Frankie Montas To Red Sox? Evaluating Whether To Target A’s Starter

Career stats*:

121 games (91 starts), 552 2/3 innings

35-32 record, 3.73 ERA, 578 strikeouts

1.272 WHIP, 3.71 FIP, 109 ERA+

9.4 K/9, 2.9 BB/9, 3.19 K/BB

*through July 28

Why Montas makes sense for Red Sox:

Montas is really good despite pitching for an awful team. He has a four-pitch arsenal (four-seam fastball, splitter, slider and sinker), which he mixes well, and can reach back for high-90s velocity. The results have been fairly consistent for most of his MLB career, even since his 80-game PED suspension in 2019. Montas and Luis Castillo are the two best starters reportedly available before the deadline, with Shohei Ohtani obviously a unicorn based on his ability to dominate on the mound and in the batter’s box.

But perhaps the most important note about Montas as it relates to the Red Sox: He’s under contract through next season. So, he wouldn’t just be a rental, which is an important distinction as Boston plots its path for the remainder of 2022.

The Red Sox’s rotation is expected to welcome back Rich Hill and Michael Wacha down the stretch. And James Paxton could enter the equation, as well, after recovering from Tommy John surgery. That might be enough for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to devote his attention elsewhere, especially with Boston already leaning on a few young starters in recent weeks. But the rotation is an area that’ll need to be addressed this offseason, regardless of what happens over the next two months, and acquiring Montas would give the Red Sox a head-start on 2023 while also boosting their postseason chances for 2022.

Why Montas doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

The cost could be prohibitive. The A’s presumably will ask for a lot with Montas under club control through 2023, and another contender might be more desperate to add him right now, viewing the right-hander as the missing piece to its World Series puzzle.

Sure, Montas would be a nice addition for Boston– this season, next season and potentially beyond if it was able to work out a contract extension — but would the Red Sox be comfortable meeting Oakland’s demands if they’re unsure whether he’ll truly impact a playoff race for them in 2022?

Bloom and company have done an excellent job of building up Boston’s farm system. Now, they need to pick their spots wisely, and one could argue Montas isn’t worth the prospect capital the Red Sox would need to relinquish when you consider their current place in the American League standings.