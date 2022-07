NESN Logo Sign In

The 4-game series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees continues at Fenway Park…

Before the second game on Friday night, Chelsea Sherrod went to the Budweiser Pregame Party at Bullpen Kitchen & Tap to see what Sox fans would like to say to Yankees standout Aaron Judge.

Check it out for yourself in the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.