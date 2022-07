NESN Logo Sign In

What’s your favorite Boston Red Sox uniform?

NESN’s Claudio Bellofatto went to The Winner’s Circle in Salisbury, Mass. to ask Red Sox fans the Friday Night Fenway question of the week.

The City Connect and home jerseys were among the heavy favorites.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.