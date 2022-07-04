Frightening Crash With Car Flipping Over Occurs At F1 British Grand Prix

NESN Logo Sign In

The start of the Formula One British Grand Prix on Sunday came with a massive crash that left the car of Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu on the other side of the tire barrier.

On the first lap, Pierre Gasly’s car collided with Guanyu’s vehichle, causing it to flip over and skid upside down off the track. Guanyu’s car tumbled viciously over the barriers before it was stopped by the fence in front of the grandstand seating area.

Guanyu was immediately attended to and cleared of any major injuries, according to ESPN’s Laurence Edmonson.

The fact Guanyu came away from the incident without being severely hurt is truly remarkable given the severity of the crash, which you can watch here.

Today was a reminder that F1 remains a high-speed, high-risk sport that is always right on the edge.



We are so thankful to the advances in safety that mean both Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon are safe and well. pic.twitter.com/BJ8PPDG2av — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2022

F1 accident at the British Grand Prix today



Zhou Guanyu gave an update after the crash that he is OK ?



(via @Taaaanxo) pic.twitter.com/RSXXPys9RY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2022

Guanyu, who was checked out at a local hospital and released per Edmonson, later tweeted out a picture of himself with no scratches even visible.