Frightening Crash With Car Flipping Over Occurs At F1 British Grand Prix

The start of the Formula One British Grand Prix on Sunday came with a massive crash that left the car of Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu on the other side of the tire barrier.
On the first lap, Pierre Gasly’s car collided with Guanyu’s vehichle, causing it to flip over and skid upside down off the track. Guanyu’s car tumbled viciously over the barriers before it was stopped by the fence in front of the grandstand seating area.
Guanyu was immediately attended to and cleared of any major injuries, according to ESPN’s Laurence Edmonson.
The fact Guanyu came away from the incident without being severely hurt is truly remarkable given the severity of the crash, which you can watch here.
Guanyu, who was checked out at a local hospital and released per Edmonson, later tweeted out a picture of himself with no scratches even visible.
“I’m ok, all clear,” Guanyu captioned his tweet. “Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!”
Guanyu’s crash wasn’t the only one of the race, as Williams driver Alex Albon also got into a wreck on the first lap, which caused the suspension of the contest before re-starting.
Ferrari?s Carlos Sainz held off Red Bull?s Sergio Perez to win the British Grand Prix.