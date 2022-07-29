New Photos Show Significant Progress On Gillette Stadium Renovations

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS — There are some exciting non-football things happening at Gillette Stadium, too.

If you approach the home of the New England Patriots these days, you’ll be hard-pressed to miss the massive cranes stationed near the entrance — among other construction equipment. That’s because the north side of the stadium currently is undergoing major renovations that are expected to be completed before the 2023 Patriots season.

When completed, the construction will give way to a new, glass-enclosed, 75,000 square-foot hospitality atrium; the largest outdoor stadium video board in the United States; a taller, more prominent lighthouse (the old lighthouse recently was demolished); and an updated fan plaza.

We grabbed some photos before Friday’s Patriots training camp practice. View them below, and take note of the atrium taking shape on the right.

Dakota Randall

Additionally, major progress has been made on a new office space/ticket office building, and an upcoming indoor skydiving center. You can check out those facilities in the first and second photos, respectively.

So, yeah, a lot happening around One Patriot Place. While the scales aren’t comparable, it’s mildly interesting that Tom Brady arrived in Foxboro while Gillette Stadium was being built, and Mac Jones will play his sophomore season with the facility again surrounded by construction equipment.

The Patriots weld their first two training camp practices Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll practice again Friday and Saturday before enjoying an off day Sunday.