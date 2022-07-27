Guardians Pitcher Shane Bieber Reportedly ‘Could Be Had’ In Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Shane Bieber is reportedly available for trade, at a certain cost.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke down pitchers who could be available at the Aug. 2 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Wednesday. In his write up for the Cleveland Guardians, Passan wrote:

Cleveland, as it has done every year for seemingly a decade now, is willing to trade its controllable starting pitching — namely right-handers Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale. Even Shane Bieber could be had, but that’s more about Cleveland’s long-standing willingness to talk about anyone — for the right price. For Bieber, that price is exorbitant.

Bieber, 27, is 4-6 in 2022 with a 3.55 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, striking out 110 batters in 111 2/3 innings. The right-hander has yet to find his 2020 Cy Young form. But teams may find value in Bieber and take a chance if they are willing to pay the “exorbitant” price tag.

The Guardians maintain control on Bieber’s contract for two years, so there is not pressure to move him at the deadline, but if the offer is right, a team could bring in a Cy Young pitcher to their staff.