Have Recent Reports On Andrew Benintendi Impacted List Of Trade Suitors?

Might the New York Yankees not be the only team who pulls out of the Andrew Benintendi trade sweepstakes given his reported vaccination status?

Well, according to a recent report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, who was the first to share the Bronx Bombers’ decision Thursday morning, the Kansas City Royals outfielder still has a trade market.

“Teams pursuing Benintendi were informed by the Royals of the Benintendi vax stats awhile back,” Heyman tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Many are still in. That includes even the Jays (as of yesterday) as they are apparently hopeful he may agree to get the vax if he’s dealt there.”

That’s quite the development, despite Toronto perhaps being a bit far-fetched.

It was fair to think the Yankees, who reportedly are concluding their pursuit of the MLB All-Star given that he reportedly is unvaccinated, might have started a bigger trend. After all, Benintendi’s current vaccination status means he is not eligible to play against the Blue Jays in Toronto. The Yankees still have six regular-season games in Toronto, and like a number of American League clubs, potentially could travel to Rogers Centre in the postseason.

Another New York team, however, reportedly is among the interested suitors in Benintendi. It makes more sense given that the National League’s New York Mets don’t have the Blue Jays on their remaining regular-season schedule. The Mets surely are not the only NL team in that position, either.

It seems the market for the 28-year-old, a former outfielder for the Boston Red Sox who’s on an expiring contract, remains alive. And that’s good news for the second-to-last place Royals.