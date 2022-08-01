Here’s Everything That Happened At ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’

NESN Logo Sign In

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair wrestled his final match, for the third time.

The WWE Hall of Famer called it a career Sunday in the event, “Ric Flair’s Last Match.” This is actually Flair’s third retirement match. His first came against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 on March 30, 2008, and his second retirement match was against Sting on the Sep. 15 episode of Impact Wrestling in 2011.

In his third retirement match, Flair teamed up with his son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling talent Andrade El Idolo (married to WWE’s Charlotte Flair) against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, and unlike his previous two matches, Ric Flair came out victorious, pinning Jarrett with a figure four.

Lethal, a 21-year veteran in pro wrestling, is well known for his Flair impression he did in TNA back in 2010. The two feuded in 2010 with Flair confronting Lethal over the impression.

Jarrett’s involvement likely lies with event taking place in Nashville, Tenn. Jarrett’s father, Jerry Jarrett, ran the popular United States Wrestling Association and dominated the Memphis territory.

The Undertaker, Mick Foley and Bret Hart were in Nashville to congratulate Flair on a legendary career following the match.

As for the match itself, it’s what you would expect from a 73-year-old man with a pacemaker. Flair bled, took a few bumps and threw a few chops, along with a few figure fours. Flair’s daughter Meaghan got involved as well. Honestly, fans are likely more relieved Ric Flair came out of the match relatively unscathed.