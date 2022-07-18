Here’s Who Red Sox Selected On Day Two Of 2022 MLB Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

While most baseball fans were focused on the beginning of MLB All-Star festivities on Monday, Day 2 of the MLB Draft took place — where the Boston Red Sox added eight players to their 2022 class.

The Red Sox drafted high school shortstops Mikey Romero (No. 24) and Cutter Coffey (No. 41), and high school outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 79) with their three picks on Day 1, sticking to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s trend of selecting young bats in the early rounds.

On Day 2 they did things a little bit different, applying a strong emphasis on college pitching talent.

Here is a look at the players Boston chose on Day 2:

Round: 3 Pick: 99 – Dalton Rogers, P, Southern Miss

Rogers is a left-handed pitcher who travelled quite a bit in his three years as a collegiate baseball player. After starting out at Southeastern Louisiana State before transferring to Jones college and finishing up at Southern Miss. Rogers posted a 1.95 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 57 strikeouts and 23 walks in 23 relief appearances for the Golden Eagles in 2021-22. He also made two starts for the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League earlier this summer, striking out eight of the 24 batters he faced. He was unranked on MLB.com’s 2022 draft rankings.

Round: 4 Pick: 129 – Chase Meidroth, SS, San Diego

Meidroth is a middle infielder who broke out in 2021-22 following a pair of injury-riddled seasons to start his collegiate career. The 20-year-old slashed .329/.440/.544 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 walks and only 25 strikeouts. He played for Yarmouth-Dennis this summer, slashing .286/.434/.381 over 22 games at second base. He was unranked on MLB.com’s 2022 draft rankings.

Round: 5 Pick: 159 – Noah Dean, P, Old Dominion

Dean had an insane 17.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched over three seasons at Old Dominion. He pitched primarily out of the bullpen for the Monarchs, with a fastball that averaged 94 mph and reached as high as 97 mph. He finished the season with seven saves in 19 appearances carrying a 4.15 ERA over 26 innings of work. He was ranked No. 124 on MLB.com’s 2022 draft rankings.