Here’s Who Red Sox Selected On Final Day Of 2022 MLB Draft

The Boston Red Sox put the finishing touches on their 2022 draft class Tuesday, selecting 10 players to bring their total to 21 on the year.

The Red Sox selected three high schoolers on Day 1, shortstops Mikey Romero (No. 24) and Cutter Coffey (No. 41), and outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 79), sticking to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom?s trend of selecting young bats in the early rounds.

On Day 2, they had a different philosophy, picking up a bevy of college pitching prospects in the middle rounds.

On Day 3, they selected a mix of those college pitchers and high school bats to put the finishing touches on their 2022 class. Here are the Red Sox’s picks from the final day of the MLB Draft:

Round: 11 Pick: 339 – Marques Johnson, P, Long Beach State

Round: 12 Pick: 369 – Hayden Mullins, P, Auburn

Round: 13 Pick: 399 – Gavin Klein, SS, Milton HS (WI)

Round: 14 Pick: 429 – Travis Sanders, SS, Copperas Cove HS (TX)

Round: 15 Pick: 459 – Nathan Landry, P, Missouri

Round: 16 Pick: 489 – Garrett Ramsey, P, Southern Miss

Round: 17 Pick: 519 – Deundre Jones, OF, Louthern South Academy (TX)

Round: 18 Pick: 549 – Austin Ehrlicher, P, Santa Rosa JC

Round: 19 Pick: 579 – Jaret Godman, P, Oklahoma

Round: 20 Pick: 609 – Connor Butler, P, Biola University