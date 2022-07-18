Home Run Derby Bracket: Participants, Matchups For 2022 MLB Slugfest

NESN Logo Sign In

The Home Run Derby is scheduled to take place Monday night, on the eve of the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Eight sluggers will swing for the fences in Los Angeles, with the winner landing a $1 million paycheck and, of course, bragging rights for the rest of eternity.

Pete Alonso already has some bragging rights, having won the Home Run Derby two times in a row. He’s looking to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champions — and the first player to win the competition in three straight years.

It won’t be easy. Alonso faces a stacked field at Chavez Ravine. But the New York Mets first baseman is the betting favorite to secure the crown, a feat that’ll require him to outlast a fascinating blend of young stars and accomplished veterans.

The Home Run Derby is a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament. Seeds are determined by the participants’ 2022 home run totals (through July 13), with tiebreakers determined by 2021 totals.

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies is the tourney’s No. 1 seed, with Alonso checking in at No. 2 on the other side of the bracket.

Here’s a look at each first-round matchup: