Home Run Derby Live Stream: Watch MLB Event Online, On TV

Eight Major League Baseball sluggers will compete Monday night for the title of 2022 Home Run Derby champion.

Pete Alonso is looking to become the first player in big league history to win the event in three consecutive seasons. Kyle Schwarber, Corey Seager, Juan Soto, José Ramírez, Julio Rodríguez, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Albert Pujols make up the rest of the field.

The Home Run Derby will run through a bracket format and consist of three total rounds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Alonso is the odds-on favorite to win the competition, which comes with a $1 million grand prize.

Here’s all of the viewing information for the 2022 Home Run Derby:

When: Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN