Home Run Derby Predictions: Our Picks For 2022 Event At Dodger Stadium

Who will win the 2022 Home Run Derby?

That’s the simple question that was posed to members of the NESN Digital team ahead of Monday night’s gopher-ball, ding-dong, tall-jack competition at Dodger Stadium. And the responses reflect the unpredictable nature of this year’s event in Los Angeles.

Pete Alonso, the back-to-back champion, enters as the betting favorite, with a chance to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only players ever to win the Home Run Derby thrice. Alonso also can become the first to win three consecutive Home Run Derby titles.

Alonso will be joined in the single-elimination, bracket-style tournament by seven worthy adversaries, making for a loaded field that’s ripe with both up-and-coming stars and accomplished veterans. Alonso beat Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles in the finals last year, one tourney after defeating Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays in the final round.

Here are the eight 2022 participants, by seed, along with their betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook:

1. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies +330

2. Pete Alonso, New York Mets +200

3. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers +1000

4. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals +550

5. José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians +1700

6. Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners +800

7. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves +650

8. Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals +2200

Now, here are our picks for who will emerge victorious: