How Andrew Benintendi Changed Hitting Approach Since Leaving Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi found his new swing shortly after being traded by the Boston Red Sox.

The transition began when the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder realized he was not going to become one of Major League Baseball’s premier sluggers.

“My approach right now is realizing I’m not going to hit 35 homers,” Benintendi told The Athletic’s Eno Sarris and Zach Buchanan Tuesday. “It’s getting on base, be a tough out, see pitches, use the whole field. This year, it’s finally come together. Playing in Kauffman Stadium, too, it’s not easy to hit a ball out of there. Just spraying the ball all over the field. It was more just approach, trying to go straight right field, and then you’re susceptible to an off-speed pitch. I’m trying to go straight up the middle and if you’re early, you’re early. If you’re late, you’ve still got the left field line.

“I think it started last year. I made a few swing adjustments last year to where I wasn’t doing a leg kick anymore.”

In his last season with the Red Sox in 2020, Benintendi hit .266 with 40 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 68 RBIs in 138 games. A fantastic season by most’s standards, but the former top prospect had higher aspirations. He’s now one of the top contact hitters in the league and has made his first All-Star Game as a result alongside multiple members of the 2018 championship team.

Benintendi is hitting .292 since joining the Royals and embracing somewhat of a breakout performance with a .317 average, 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 37 RBIs and a .786 OPS in 87 games this year.