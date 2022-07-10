How CT Sun Trio Performed In WNBA All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones came incredibly close to adding yet another achievement to her lengthy resumé.

Jones nearly walked away with WNBA All-Star Game MVP honors Sunday after pouring in a team-high 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a 5-for-11 showing from downtown, to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists and two assists. The reigning league MVP would have most likely taken home the award if her terrific production hadn’t come in a losing effort.

Jones and Team Stewart wound up on the wrong side of a 134-112 defeat to Team Wilson. Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum paced the victors with 30 points, three rebounds and two assists to earn the game’s MVP recognition.

Jones wasn’t the only member of the Sun participating in the exhibition contest. Alyssa Thomas also played for Team Stewart, and showcased her all-around skill set by chipping in four points, eight rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes.

Connecticut’s final All-Star in Brionna Jones holds some bragging rights over her two teammates. The 6-foot-3 forward played for Team Wilson, helping it come out on top with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench.

The trio will rejoin the Sun, who are currently in fourth place in the WNBA standings, for the remaining 14 games of the regular season. Connecticut is back in action next on Wednesday in a road matchup against the Indiana Fever at noon, and you can catch the game on NESN.