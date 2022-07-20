How Damien Harris, Patriots Running Backs Fared In ‘Madden’ Ratings

NESN Logo Sign In

Damien Harris led the New England Patriots running back room when it came to the ratings released Wednesday by “Madden NFL 23.”

Harris, the team’s starter and most productive back last season, earned an overall grade of 82 behind elite ratings for his acceleration and carrying (92), as well as speed (91). Harris enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 while finishing with 929 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Veteran running back James White, who continues to recover from hip surgery, was given an overall rating of 76 despite higher individual grades for carrying and acceleration (91), agility and speed (88) and catching (78).

Rhamondre Stevenson, who impressed during his rookie season last year, earned a 73 overall perhaps indicating he’s a bit underrated entering his sophomore campaign.

J.J. Taylor (69), Pierre Strong Jr. (68) and Kevin Harris (61) rounded out the New England’s six players at the position.

There are 21 running backs rated higher than Harris while the Cleveland Browns are the only team with two players at the position — Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt — ranked higher. Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry rated the highest at 97 overall in front of Christian McCaffrey and Chubb (96) and the league’s defending rushing champion Jonathan Taylor (95).

