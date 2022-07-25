How David Ortiz Closed Out Baseball Hall Of Fame Induction Speech

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and how he closed out his speech may give you chills.

Within the last minute-or-so of Ortiz’s speech, he left viewers with some positive takeaways. The Boston Red Sox’s official Twitter account posted a video of the final 52 seconds of Big Papi’s memorable address in Cooperstown.

“I’ve always tried to live my life in a way that supports others and makes a positive influence in the world,” Ortiz said. “If my story can remind you of anything, let it remind you that when you believe in someone, you can change their world. You can change their future, just like many people who believe in me.

“To everyone that believes in me, from my family to coaches to teammates to fans, I could not have done this without you. My Hall of Fame plaque represents each one of you, and I’m gonna thank you guys for the rest of my life. Thank you very much, and God bless you all.”

The former designate hitter is very deserving of the honor and left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. His legacy will carry on in Cooperstown, Boston, the Dominican Republic and beyond.