How Malcolm Brogdon Believes He Fits Within Celtics’ Current Makeup

Malcolm Brogdon is well aware of the impact he could have on the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

Brogdon, who was acquired by the Celtics in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, has been touted as arguably the best offseason move in the league. The veteran guard, 29, will fill Boston’s void as an off-the-bench scorer with the ability to facilitate next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But that’s just the start of it.

“Absolutely. I think I have maybe three more years of my prime. I’ve gone to a team where I think I fit their timeline, I think I’m right in the middle of it. And I fit on the court physically, my skill set, my game. Everything fits,” Brogdon told ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on “The Woj Pod” podcast.

“Defensively, I think they were the best defensive team in the NBA, I think the gap only widens now that I’m on the team,” he continued. “I don’t think it could have been even a better fit. They weren’t on my radar early on, but for them to come in at the very end and it to happen that quick within 24, 36 hours like it did, it was fortuitous and I’m meant to be there.”

Brogdon admitted based on Boston’s makeup — the Celtics already shelling out money to Tatum and Brown — that he was a bit surprised when the Green landed him. The C’s did so in a great (not just good) move, especially considering they didn’t need to send back anyone from their core rotation during the NBA Finals run.

Brogdon noted president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made contract with his agent the night before the trade to share their desires. Stevens, since landing Brogdon, has praised the former NBA Rookie of the Year for his skill set on both ends of the floor. Brogdon will be a key piece for the Celtics going forward, adding some much-needed punch to the Boston bench.