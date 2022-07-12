How Newest Celtics Feel About Playing With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Danilo Gallinari, one of the newest members of the Celtics alongside Malcolm Brogdon, had many reasons why joining Boston was a “no-brainer” decision.

Among them was a chance to play with Boston’s young, dynamic star duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Like other elite players around the NBA, the heightened status of Tatum and Brown in league circles served as a gravitational pull to bring Gallinari to Boston.

“You don’t see a lot of players, a lot of great players like them, that’s young, but they already have a lot of experience,” Gallinari said at his introductory press conference Tuesday, per NBC Sports Boston. “Of course when you look at the team, one of the reasons why I came here is them. I talked to them already and like I said, I’m excited.”

Gallinari wasn’t the only one to take note of what Tatum and Brown have already achieved, and doing so with both of them only in their mid-20s. Brogdon, who was part of the same draft class as Brown, was equally impressed with how his two new teammates have developed, especially on the elevated postseason stage.

Brogdon echoed Gallinari by hoping to accentuate the talents of both Tatum and Brown.

“They’re great young players,” Brogdon said, per NBC Sports Boston. “There’s a lot that can be said for them. They’ve proven who they are over these past two years. They both took huge steps during this last playoff run. Really (came) into their names and their abilities in this league. They have a lot of respect. They’re the guys that I think this team leans on the most. My goal is to come here and make them better.”