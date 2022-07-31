How Potential Red Sox Target Josh Bell Feels About Being In Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Bell might have had his last big-time moment with the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

The slugging first baseman belted a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to spark the Nationals over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The lowly Nationals might not see too much out of that any more from Bell, as he’s reportedly been in trade discussions leading up the Aug. 2 Major League Baseball trade deadline. With the Red Sox needing help at first base, they have been linked to Bell, and many see it as a good fit for Boston.

And even though getting brought up in trade rumors serves as a monumental distraction, Bell is trying to not let it impact him.

“I feel like coming from the Pirates, every year there was somebody in trade discussions, even through the minor leagues,” Bell told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal after the game. “So, I’ve been through it before. I’m at my best when I just focus on myself, focus on the here and now and focus on getting ready for tomorrow.”

Bell, who is hitting .305 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs on the season, isn’t the only member of the Nationals on the trade block. Superstar Juan Soto is being a shopped around, too, albeit with a much higher price tag compared to Bell.

Bell said he felt like he is hitting behind a “Hall of Famer” in the Nationals lineup, and learned a lot from Soto.