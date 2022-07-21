How Rafael Devers Stacks Up With Red Sox Legends In Career Thus Far

NESN Logo Sign In

The future is somewhat uncertain when it comes to Rafael Devers and the Red Sox. If the slugger remains in Boston for the bulk of his career, though, it’s already clear he’ll go down among the franchise greats.

That’s because Devers is off to a sensational start to what looks like a long, successful career. The third baseman is very much in the news right now, given his contract situation and to a lesser extent, how he could be the next great Red Sox slugger with David Ortiz set to join the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

And with not much else going on in the sports world, it got us thinking: Just how well does Devers stack up with some of the greatest Red Sox hitters of all time?

The formula to finding that answer is pretty simple. Devers has played 634 career games, so we just compared what he’s been able to do to begin his career with other Sox sluggers over the years and how they fared in their first 634 games with the team. That last part is important, as it ultimately means Ortiz’s production in Minnesota or Manny Ramirez’s Cleveland numbers aren’t factored into this specific exercise.

The results were, well, predictable. Devers is quite good at hitting the baseball.

HOME RUNS

1. David Ortiz 182

2. Jimmie Foxx 179

3. Manny Ramirez 170

4. Ted Williams 139

5. Rafael Devers 134

6. Jim Rice 129

— Somewhere between Williams and Rice is pretty good company to keep. Quite frankly, the biggest takeaway here might be Foxx is actually underrated in Boston baseball history, but that’s a discussion for another day. Oh, and for what it’s worth: Babe Ruth hit 49 home runs in 391 career games with the Red Sox.