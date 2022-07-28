How Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Handled Question About Juan Soto Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s probably safe to assume every organization across Major League Baseball has called, or will call, the Washington Nationals to gauge their asking price on superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

The Boston Red Sox are no different in that regard.

Chaim Bloom was asked Thursday (in somewhat vague terms) on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” about the trade rumors surrounding Soto. And while the Red Sox chief baseball officer declined to comment on Soto specifically, per Major League Baseball rules, his response still shed light on how the franchise views a possible blockbuster for a player of that ilk.

“I mean, we’d be silly not to look into any kind of talented player,” Bloom said. “It’s not appropriate — I actually can’t, by baseball rules, talk about anybody else’s players in that fashion. But we’d be silly not to explore any kind of star talent that becomes available.

“When you do that, look, you’re always weighing upside and downside, and some of the things that you guys talked about and have asked me about in this conversation, which is there’s always a little bit of element of added risk with somebody from the outside in that context relative to the guys who are here.”

Soto is a unique case in that he’s an accomplished generational talent under contract for two more seasons beyond 2022. He’s turning just 24 in October and already has established himself as one of the best players in baseball. It’s rare someone like him becomes available via trade.

Yet the Nationals are exploring trade options for the two-time All-Star after he rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension. It’ll require an absolute haul to pry Soto away from the nation’s capital, but his talent, term and remaining room for growth are such that every team should have some level of interest.