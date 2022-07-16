How Red Sox Prospect Jay Groome Fared In Triple-A Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Jay Groome successfully passed his first test with Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

The Boston Red Sox pitching prospect, who earned a promotion from Double-A Portland on Thursday, turned in a terrific performance in his Triple-A debut by tossing six scoreless inning against the Norfolk Tides.

The 6-foot-2, 266-pound left-hander, who was Boston’s first-round pick at No. 12 overall in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft, allowed five hits and three walks while fanning five batters to earn the win in his first action with the WooSox.

The 23-year-old Groome is listed as the Red Sox’s No. 11 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, but had his development derailed when he underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2018. Groome pitched in just three games combined in 2018 and 2019, but is starting to make his way up the farm system, just like another Red Sox prospect who had to undergo Tommy John Surgery as well.

Groome has now started 15 games across Double-A and Triple-A this season, compiling a 4-4 record with a 3.27 ERA. Groome has also notched 86 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched while holding hitters to a .209 batting average.

Groome is certainly a prospect many have had their eyes on for a long time, but their are several more players in Boston’s farm system flying under the radar.