How Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Performed In Triple-A Rehab Assignment

Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes hasn’t pitched on a big-league mound in nearly two months, but he’s taking steps in the right direction to get back there.

Barnes, who has been on the injured list with right right shoulder inflammation since June 1, made a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Friday night against the Syracuse Mets. Barnes wasn’t his sharpest, but was still effective enough as he worked just 2/3 of an inning in relief.

The right-hander allowed two hits and one walk, but impressed with the two strikeouts he recorded. Barnes fanned the final batter he faced looking with a 94 mph heater, which matched his highest velocity of his outing.

It was Barnes’ first showing with the WooSox after previously making two appearances filled with highs and lows in the Florida Complex League.

It was only a year ago that Barnes was selected as a Major League Baseball All-Star, but things have unraveled for him since then. The 32-year-old has endured massive struggles, including this season with Barnes posting an 0-3 record with a 7.94 ERA in 17 innings pitched with the Red Sox.

Boston will hope the latest rehab assignment from Barnes, who is slated to pitched again for Worcester on Sunday, his proof of him regaining his form, as he looks to provide a boost to the Red Sox bullpen during the second half of the season.

Barnes’ performance wasn’t the only notable one for the WooSox on Friday. Highly touted Red Sox prospect Triston Casas returned to the lineup for the first time since May 17 due to a high ankle sprain. Casas, 22, went 0-for-5 with a run scored in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.