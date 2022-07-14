How Returning Celtics Feel Following Boston’s Offseason Additions

NESN Logo Sign In

With the Boston Celtics taking an active approach to this year’s offseason, returning players have spoken out regarding the front office’s game plan.

Newly acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Danilo Gallinari have spoken about their arrival to Boston on Tuesday. However, a few returning team members expressed their reactions.

During the introductory press conference, Brad Stevens mentioned he spoke with various team members, including eight-year veteran Marcus Smart.

“This is about winning and I think one of the things about Marcus’ tenure as a Celtic, it’s been defined by winning in the playoffs every year,” Stevens told reporters via NBC Sports Boston.

During an installment of NBC Sports Boston’s “Celtics Talk” Podcast, Brogdon mentioned he’d spoken with returning members following his introduction. “Guys are really excited… to add a player like me that they know is about winning at the end of the day,” Brogdon said.

Brogdon added: “I feel like my fire’s been relit coming to Boston… I’m hungry… I wanna win.”

“I talked to JT (Jayson Tatum), I talked to Jaylen (Brown), I talked to Al (Horford)… we’re all excited, and we can’t wait to start working together, and working to accomplish… goals that I’m sure that we all have in mind,” Gallinari said on the same podcast.