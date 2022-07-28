How Yankees-Royals Andrew Benintendi Trade Actually Could Help Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

It would’ve been understandable for Boston Red Sox fans to groan Wednesday night when the New York Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

After all, the optics weren’t great.

An old friend joining a fierce rival. Said rival in first place in the American League East — by a wide margin — while the hometown club sits in last place with a record under .500. All on a night when Franchy Cordero — one of the pieces the Red Sox acquired from the Royals in exchange for Benintendi back in February 2021 — committed three errors in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians, further compounding a brutal stretch for both the player and the team.

But sit down. Relax. Pour yourself a drink. Grab a snack. Whatever. And allow us to explain why the Yankees’ trade for Benintendi actually might be a good thing for the Red Sox — or, at the very least, not the nightmare development it looks like at first glance.

Sure, the Yankees just improved their roster, perhaps rather significantly when you consider just how awful Joey Gallo — the player Benintendi more or less is replacing — has been this season. But that’s not terrible for Boston, because the Red Sox probably aren’t catching the Yankees, anyway.

The Red Sox’s focus should be on their own issues, first and foremost. After that? They should be more concerned about the teams ahead of them in the AL wild-card race — the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Guardians, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox — than the boys in pinstripes. And it just so happens the Yankees have 22 games against those clubs — nine against Tampa Bay, seven against Toronto and six against Seattle — between now and the end of the regular season.

The Yankees being better, in theory, should increase their chances of beating those teams, in turn benefitting the Red Sox in Boston’s quest to reach the postseason.