Ime Udoka Explains What New Offseason Additions Will Bring To Celtics

The Boston Celtics introduced their two big offseason additions Tuesday, and head coach Ime Udoka likes the intangibles they bring.

Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari spoke at an introductory news conference with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. The two veterans spoke on what they feel they can bring to Boston, and Udoka got a chance to answer that as well on “NBA Today” from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

“Yeah, more experience, more veteran leadership, those guys have been around for quite a bit of time in the league, seen everything and played at a high level,” Udoka told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “For us, it’s just more consistency off the bench. We feel like we’re really too deep from every position now.

“Those guys are guys you have to account for. I’ve guarded against them, played against them multiple times, and for us, it was just add to our depth, add to the quality and versatility of the team, and I think they check a lot of boxes offensively, defensively and just bring that competitive presence to our team.”

Stevens hopes the Celtics can add a back-up big man to the roster, but as Udoka said, the Celtics are set at almost every position. The big question is how the pieces will fit together as Boston hopes to make another deep playoff run and this time win the NBA Finals.