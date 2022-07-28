Important Member Of Tom Brady’s Bucs Offense Carted Off Practice Field

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Buccaneers fans will anxiously await for an injury update on a vital member of Tampa Bay’s offense.

Bucs center Ryan Jensen was carted off the practice field Thursday during Tampa Bay’s second training camp practice of the summer, per multiple reporters on site. Todd Bowles classified the ailment as a knee injury, per reports, but the Buccaneers’ new head coach didn’t have any further update.

ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine provided some context about the situation that suggests Jensen’s injury could be serious.

“Ryan Jensen absolutely doesn?t like being carted off,” Laine tweeted Thursday morning. “Even if he’s in significant pain, he will attempt to walk. It’s telling that he can’t.”

Jensen, who signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Tampa Bay back in March, was poised to provide some offensive line consistency for Brady after Alex Cappa signed a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals and Ali Marpet retired. Jensen is the only center Brady has taken snaps from in Tampa Bay, as the 10th-year pro hasn’t missed a game since the 2016 season.

The next man up at center for the Bucs could be Robert Hainsey, a 2021 third-round pick by Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old Notre Dame product did not start any games as a rookie but appeared in nine total contests.