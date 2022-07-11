Is WNBA Serious With This Laughably Small All-Star MVP Trophy?!

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum helped lead Team Wilson to a decisive victory over Team Stewart in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday and earned MVP honors in the process.
But the recognition Plum received — and specifically the trophy she was presented — left a lot to be desired after her 30-point night.
Plum barely needed two hands to hold the miniature memento. It resembled something you’d find more in a kitchen cabinet than on a trophy shelf.
Check it out:
It was too small to even fit a third hand on, as depicted in a video from the postgame celebration.
For comparison sake, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry claimed the first-ever Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP in February and the trophy measured up much better with what you would expect.
For the WNBA, a league which has long come under fire for the disparity with the NBA, it’s certainly not a great look.