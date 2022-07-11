Is WNBA Serious With This Laughably Small All-Star MVP Trophy?!

NESN Logo Sign In

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum helped lead Team Wilson to a decisive victory over Team Stewart in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday and earned MVP honors in the process.

But the recognition Plum received — and specifically the trophy she was presented — left a lot to be desired after her 30-point night.

Plum barely needed two hands to hold the miniature memento. It resembled something you’d find more in a kitchen cabinet than on a trophy shelf.

Check it out:

Kelsey Plum scores an All-Star Game record 30 PTS and is your 2022 @ATT #WNBAAllStar Game MVP! ? pic.twitter.com/a81vWOXCQm — WNBA (@WNBA) July 10, 2022

It was too small to even fit a third hand on, as depicted in a video from the postgame celebration.

For comparison sake, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry claimed the first-ever Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP in February and the trophy measured up much better with what you would expect.