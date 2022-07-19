J.D. Martinez Echoes Xander Bogaerts’ Pre-Trade Deadline Remarks

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only Red Sox All-Star who wants to see Boston bolster its roster before the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The longtime Red Sox shortstop on Monday encouraged Chaim Bloom and company to be buyers before Aug. 2, pointing to the impact Kyle Schwarber made on Boston’s 2021 club that fell within two wins of the World Series. J.D. Martinez was in lockstep with Bogaerts when he caught up with WEEI’s Rob Bradford before the Home Run Derby.

“It would be awesome,” Martinez told Bradford. “I think we have a very competitive team. I think we’re still in it, 100 percent. If I was allowed to bet, I would bet on us because I’m very confident. I think we’re right there. We’re in the mix and we’ve been playing terribly for the last two weeks. That’s not us. We’ve been dealing with some injuries. You saw what happened with Trevor (Story) and (Matt) Strahm, and then we get Chris (Sale) back and Chris goes down.

“I’m just confident. I just believe in these guys. We’re such a talented team. We have a great lineup. I would put our lineup up against anyone out there. It’s just for us it’s getting healthy. If we get healthy and make a move or two at the break, I think we’ll be fine. All you have to do is get it. You saw it last year.”

No, the Red Sox probably aren’t going to swing for the moon and make a run at generational star Juan Soto. But even if Boston makes a minor move or two to address a few needs, those transactions could be what lifts the Red Sox to a Wild Card spot.