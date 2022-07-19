J.D. Martinez Salutes Juan Soto After Nats Star Wins Home Run Derby

NESN Logo Sign In

With a potential blockbuster trade looming, All-Star outfielder Juan Soto has been all the talk of the baseball world of late.

And on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the Washington National phenom further heightened his current buzz.

One day before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Soto became the second-youngest player to ever win the Home Run Derby. After dispatching José Ramírez and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols in the first two rounds, respectively, Soto outlasted budding superstar Julio Rodríguez on the championship stage to claim the Derby crown and the $1 million grand prize.

Shortly after coming out on top, Soto received a congratulatory message from fellow slugger J.D. Martinez on Instagram.

“Congrats to the Derby Champ! @juansoto_25,” Martinez captioned the post.

As for Soto’s future, it doesn’t sound like the 23-year-old phenom and Martinez are on the verge of becoming Red Sox teammates. Unfortunately for Martinez and Boston fans, a more likely outcome appears to be Soto sporting pinstripes.

