Ja Morant’s $500 Tip Leads To Priceless Reaction From Waitress In Viral Video

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant surprised a waitress with a $500 tip, and luckily for all of us, her incredible reaction was caught on video.

Morant is in the process of making a documentary series and was actually taping part of an episode at the restaurant he was dining at.

The episode that included the restaurant encounter was the third of the “Ja Morant Docuseries,” and it hit YouTube on Tuesday.

The video, of course, is made by the waitress. After not recognizing the Grizzlies star, she begins asking who he is. She knew he was somebody important after being tipped so generously. She asks if he is a professional football or basketball player.

The waitress continued to ask questions. “You going to go to the NBA?”

Morant, a second-team All-NBA selection this past season, is very much in the NBA.